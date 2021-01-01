Best Price Mattress 2 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Best Price Mattress 2-inch Green Tea Infused Memory Foam Topper Add more comfort to your current sleeping situation with a Best Price Mattress 2-inch Green Tea Infused Memory Foam Topper. This latest trend in sleep innovation allows you to experience the advantages of memory foam without ""breaking the bank."" The special ventilation design increases air flow and reduces trapped body heat while the memory foam reduces motion transfer between sleep partners for a better sleeping experience. In addition, the Green Tea extract infused into the memory foam topper naturally defuses odors and creates a cleaner more welcoming environment for a great night's sleep. Features: 2 Inch memory foam Infused Material - Green Tea Extract Sizes: (inches) Twin (38 X 74 X 2) Twin XL (38 X 79 X 2) Full (53 X 74 X 2) Short Queen (59 X 74 X 2) Queen (59 X 79 X 2) King (75 X 79 X 2) SAFETY AND PERFORMANCE: Foam is CertiPUR-US certified for highest standards SLEEP IN COMFORT: Enjoy a good night’s sleep when you add this 2-inch mattress topper to your bed. Rest assured knowing your body will comfortably lay in the memory foam that will relieve pressure points on your body.