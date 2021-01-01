2 Inch Square LED Adjustable IC Housing by Element Lighting - Color: Black (E2SL-LH93040AI)

The 2 Inch Square LED Adjustable IC Housing from Element provides spaces with an elegant dose of light with a clean and unassuming form. The housing of the piece rests inside the ceiling, showing after the installation as a sharp square silhouette. An energy-efficient LED mounts within, emitting a bright glow that evenly spreads throughout the space for a beautiful and tasteful layer of illumination. The light can be precisely adjusted, creating a look perfect for what the room requires. ELEMENT from TECH Lighting is a smartly engineered series of specification-grade recessed LED downlights. Beautiful aesthetics combined with thoughtful engineering makes complex solutions elegantly simple. Color: Black.