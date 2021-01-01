2 Inch Square Flangeless Flat LED Trim by Element Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (E2SLF-LB)

The 2 Inch Square Flangeless Flat LED Trim from Element brings a bright and even layer of illumination to the space while utilizing a minimal amount of space in the room. Fitting within the ceiling, this modern piece presents as a slim square opening flush with the ceiling. An energy-efficient LED emits a full and focused glow through the opening, enhancing the atmosphere and tone of the space with ease. ELEMENT from TECH Lighting is a smartly engineered series of specification-grade recessed LED downlights. Beautiful aesthetics combined with thoughtful engineering makes complex solutions elegantly simple. Shape: Square. Color: Black. Finish: Black