From lucid
LUCID 2 Inch Gel Memory Foam Topper Zippered Enclosure Mattress Topper Cover, Twin
Advertisement
2 inches of gel memory foam adds softness and pressure-relieving comfort to your mattress This quick response memory foam is extremely airy and ultra-plush Ventilated design improves airflow for a more comfortable sleep climate Available in 2-, 3-, and 4-inch configurations to accommodate all your favorite toppers The airy polyester-blend construction adds a soft, quiet, and breathable layer of comfort to your memory foam topper A non-slip rubberized bottom helps your topper stay securely in place throughout the night