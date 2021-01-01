Gowtun, 2-inch Foam Topper, Adds Comfort to Mattress, Twin Size

Quality You Can Feel: premium foam adds luxurious softness while not taking away from the support of the mattress.Helps Back Pain:provides pressure-relieving cushioning in the hip and shoulder areas while still supplying enough support, so the body doesn't sag.Extends Mattress Life Span: Using Mayton mattress topper from the start is one of the best and simplest ways to protect your bed’s longevity.Orthopedic Type: prevents your body from sinking and curling when you are sleeping, and promotes a better posture which reduce stress and strain on your spine, and increases energy levels during the day.