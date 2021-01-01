From screen tight
Screen Tight 2-in x 96-in Plastic Screen Door and Storm Door Strike Plate in White | SCRBLOCK
Advertisement
Innovative porch enclosure and screening system. Usable on existing or non-existing porch frames. Screen lock technology keeps screens tight and secure. Winterize and extend use of screen porch for 3+ seasons with Winterview clear film. Durable vinyl material - will not rust or corrode. 100% hidden fasteners. Easy to install. Screen Tight 2-in x 96-in Plastic Screen Door and Storm Door Strike Plate in White | SCRBLOCK