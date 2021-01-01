Silestone 2 in. x 4 in. Quartz Countertop Sample in Mountain Mist

Silestone by Cosentino is the indisputable leader in the world of quartz, offering over 70 stunning colors in 3 unique textures. Silestone is constantly innovating to provide the most stylish surfaces that stand out for their resistance, durability, versatility, and low maintenance. Silestone offers a unique combination of antimicrobial protection, NSF and Greenguard certifications. It is a durable, non-porous and low-maintenance surface that delivers premium performance resistant to staining, impact, and scorching, making it the perfect partner for any project in your home, backed by a lifetime warranty. Color: Mountain Mist.