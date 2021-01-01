From simpson strong-tie

Simpson Strong-Tie Single 2-in x 4-in 18-Gauge Zmax Face Mount Joist Hanger | LUS24Z

$0.98
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Joist hangers are designed to provide support underneath the joist, rafter or beam to provide a strong a connection. Simpson Strong-Tie offers a diverse line of hangers to handle almost any application with top flange, concealed flange and field-skewable and slopeable options. LUS joist hangers provide a connection between a joist and header. Simpson Strong-Tie Single 2-in x 4-in 18-Gauge Zmax Face Mount Joist Hanger | LUS24Z

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com