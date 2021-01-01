From usp
USP 2-in x 4-in 18-Gauge Gold Coat Face Mount Joist Hanger | JUS24-GC
Hanger offers double shear nailing with dimple that allows for 30° to 45° nailing through the joist into the header, resulting in higher loads and less nailing. Slant nailing eliminates the need for shorter joist nails in 2x applications. Made of 18 gauge steel with Gold Coat proprietary multi-layer polymer protection system for extended life. Installation requires 4 10d Gold Coat nails for header and 2 10d Gold Coat nails for joist (not included). USP 2-in x 4-in 18-Gauge Gold Coat Face Mount Joist Hanger | JUS24-GC