VISTA RAILING SYSTEMS IN 2 in. x 2 in. x 42 in. 90-Degree Textured Black Aluminum Corner Post

Vista Aluminum 42 in. 90° corner posts gives a finished installed railing height of 42 in. The post comes fully assembled with factory pre attached sleeved brackets to attached Vista Aluminum level rails to the post. The sleeve style brackets allow the Vista aluminum level rail to slide easily into the bracket hiding any cuts that could be done and giving tolerances if needed. A Vista Aluminum 90° Corner post connects 2 Vista aluminum level rails at a 90° angle giving an over the post finish look. Color matched fasteners that are supplied with the post attach the inserted rail to the post threw a factory predrilled hole in the post sleeve for consistent professional fit and finish. The 2 in. Post is mechanically fastened to a 4 in. square Base plate for adhering the post to the structure. A weep hole is factory drilled to allow moisture to escape from the inside of the post. Color: Textured Black.