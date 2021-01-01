This premium grade block is ideal for assisting in the lifting or pulling of heavy loads. With a premium finish, heat treated and heavy gauge, all-steel components, this heavy-duty block provides an increased mechanical advantage and allows for easy lifting or rigging for a variety of applications including outdoor, automotive, landscaping, farm, ranch, construction and more. As the worldwide leader in manufacture of premium rigging gear, all Tuf-Tug products are made in the USA and can be counted on for years of dependable performance. TUF-TUG 2 in Wire Rope Block, Swivel Eye Mount, 1,000 lb Capacity | 111037