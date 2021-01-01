Master Lock 2 in. (51 mm) Wide Set Your Own Combination Padlock with 1-1/2 in. (38 mm) Shackle (2-Pack), Gold metallic

The Master Lock No. 875TLF padlock (2-pack) features a 2 in. (51 mm) wide zinc body for strength and reliability. The 5/16 in. (8 mm) diameter shackle is 1-1/2 in. (38 mm) long and made of hardened steel, offering extra resistance to cutting and sawing. The roller pin mechanism provides maximum protection against attacks. The shackle seal offers superior weather protection. The lock includes set your own combination convenience, without the need for a reset tool. The 4-digit dialing allows for thousands of possible numeric combinations. The Limited Lifetime Warranty provides peace of mind from a brand you can trust. Color: Gold metallic.