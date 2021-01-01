2 Inch Cordless Faux Wood Blinds are an affordable alternative to real wood. Benefit from the look of real wood at a fraction of the cost. These enduring, simple to clean blinds are engineered to withstand moisture and to control your home’s lighting and privacy with ease. The design of the cordless feature creates a clean look along with an effortless lifting and lowering functionality without the unsightly cords. The blinds hold in place at any desired height. In addition to the simplicity of the operation, installation is quick and easy. Best of all, cordless blinds are safe for kids and pets. allen + roth 2-in Slat Width 43.75-in x 72-in Cordless Driftwood Gray Faux Wood Room Darkening Full-view Standard Horizontal Blinds | 18JDG432720