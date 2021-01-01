Lucid Comfort Collection 2 in. Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper with Breathable Cover, Blue Foam with a White Cover

The Lucid Comfort Collection 2 in. Gel Memory Foam Topper with a Breathable Cover is an affordable way to make any mattress that feels too firm more comfortable. This topper features a plush 2 in. profile, perfect for back, side, and stomach sleepers. Plus, the premium memory foam is infused with gel to help pull heat away from your body to create a cooler and more comfortable sleep environment. The included cover helps add an extra soft and breathable layer to your topper while also providing a little protection. The cover is machine washable, so you can keep your topper looking and smelling fresh. Color: Blue Foam with a White Cover.