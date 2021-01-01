The FS9G2 9-Gauge 2\" glue collated barbed fencing staples (1000 count) are ideal for livestock wire fencing, heavy mesh fencing, chain link fencing, and utility pole copper ground wire installation. A barbed, divergent tip on these solid steel staples ensures maximum holding power for the toughest of applications, and a class 3 hot dipped galvanized coating prevents rust and corrosion. These staples are the pinnacle of quality and value, and are compatible with most fencing staplers capable of firing 9 gauge 2\" glue collated fencing staples – such as the freeman PFS9. Each box includes 1000 staples to ensure you have plenty of fasteners at your fingertips while on the job. FREEMAN 2-in Leg x 1/2-in 1/2-in Round Crown 9-Gauge Pneumatic Fence Staples (1000-Count) | FS9G2