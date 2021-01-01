Linenspa Essentials 2 in. Full Fast Response Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Blue

Congratulations, you just stumbled upon the best and most affordable way to increase comfort while you sleep. This fast response memory foam topper provides plush comfort with a quick response time to keep you floating gently on top of your mattress. If your current mattress is too hard or you're looking to decrease pressure point aches and pains, then look no further than this two-inch mattress topper. Plus, it's infused with AlwaysCool gel infusions to help regulate temperature while you sleep. With new technologies to enhance and protect your sleep, Linenspa Essentials is here to make sure comfort is always a top priority. Color: Blue.