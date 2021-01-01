TEKTON 2 in. Combination Wrench

Classically lean and quietly refined, TEKTON Combination Wrenches provide a sure fit on fasteners and multiple options for working around obstructions or in tight spaces. To reduce the working swing arc, the open end is angled 15° so the wrench can be flipped over with each rotation to engage the fastener twice as often. The 12-point box end doubles the access angles of a 6-point. It's offset 15°, creating clearance for your fingers and extra space to slide past whatever might be in the way. To prevent round-off, it contacts and applies force to the flat sides of fastener heads rather than the corners.