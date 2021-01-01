Mr. Chain is a made in the USA company, and the original manufacturer of plastic safety barrier chain. Constructed from high-density polyethylene, and produced with PolyOne Smartbatch™ color and additive solutions. The result is a long-lasting, durable, lifetime guaranteed, UV-resistant chain, that will not fade, rust or become brittle due to weather conditions. We offer plastic barrier chain in more link sizes, lengths, and colors than anyone in the industry. No matter the need, Mr. Chain has a crowd control or safety solution for you. Mr. Chain 2-in (54-mm) x 100-ft Cobalt Blue Heavy Duty Plastic Barrier Chain | 51066-100