From heat seas tech

2 in 1 Type-C OTG USB 2.0 Hub Splitter Combo 3 Ports & SD/TF Card ReaderAdapter Multi Splitter USB-C For MacBook PC Drop

$6.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

2 in 1 Type-C OTG USB 2.0 Hub Splitter Combo 3 Ports & SD/TF Card.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com