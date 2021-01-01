EVIDECO 2-in-1 Toilet Roll Holder and Storage Unit Cabinet in White

This free standing toilet paper floor cabinet reserve Miami is perfect to store and dispense toilet paper rolls and will be your essential bathroom accessory. This bathroom furniture is made of white painted sturdy wood - medium-density fiberboard (MDF)- with a white front door featuring a fence-design. This toilet paper roll cabinet features a toilet roll dispenser with an easy roll reloading system -Jumbo rolls will NOT fit on this dispenser. This cabinet is an ideal space-saver and you can store up to 5 rolls inside the roomy cabinet, one white shelf inside included-non removable. You can also use this storage space to help banish clutter from your bathroom. The square work surface up top is ideal for displaying decorative items and for enhancing your bathroom décor. This elegantly-designed floor cabinet is easy to assemble with the included hardware. Assembly instructions are supplied. Door opening from left to right with magnetized door to stay securely closed. Length 7.2-Inch, depth 7.2-Inch and height 29.9-Inch (18 x 18 x 75 cm). Color white, 5 colors available. Imported from France, made in PRC. This floor cabinet provides an elegant addition to any bathroom with a clean modern look. Complete your decoration with other products of the collection Miami like under sink cabinet, over the toilet cabinet or tower linen unit. Wipe clean with a soft, clean damp cloth. Imported from France, made in PRC. Toilet paper rolls are not included.