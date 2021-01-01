2 In 1 Tempered Glass Screen tector Compatible With Iphone 11 6.1, 3D Titanium Alloy Frame Front & Back Screen Camera Lens tector Full Body Shockof.

Material: Tpu, Metal, Polycarbonate Screen Size: 6.1 Inches Compatible Phone Models: Lg X210 Made Of Premium Tempered Glass And Titanium Alloy. Note: tector Is Not Edge To Edge, There Is About 0.1Mm Between The Phone Edge. 9H Hardness-Scratch-Resistant. It Can Effectively tect Your Device From Unwanted Scuffs And Scratches, Against Sweat And Oil Residue From Fingerprints And Keep Your Iphone Pristine All Day Long. Easy To Install. No Bubbles And Case Friendly. Perfect To Cover Up The Scratch Or Crack Of Phone Backing, Allowing You To Fully Enjoy Your Phones Super Retina Display! It Never Hurts And Interference The Wireless Charging, You Can Put Your Phone On Your Wireless Charger, And Your Mobile Will Get Start Charging Without Any Trouble Or blem.