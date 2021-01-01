From foodsaver
FoodSaver 2-in-1 Black/Stainless Steel Vacuum Sealer System with Starter Kit, Black/Stainless Silver
The FoodSaver FM5200 automatic vacuum sealer system makes it easier than ever to keep food fresh up to 5x longer compared to ordinary storage methods. It reduces bag-making steps by 50%, taking the time and guesswork out of bag making and sealing, along With reducing over 30% of roll waste when compared to previous FoodSaver food preservation systems. Plus, the system provides 2-in-1-versatility for freezer, fridge, and pantry storage. Handheld sealer seals FoodSaver zipper bags, canisters, and containers, and marinates food in minutes. Color: Black/Stainless Silver.