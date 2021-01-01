Monarch Specialties 2-in-1 Piece Dark Taupe Office Suite

Maximize space and style in your office while also maximizing the room you have to work with the Monarch 60 in. Contemporary L-Shaped Corner Computer Desk. A fantastic focal point for your office, this L-shaped corner desk boasts a sharp, contemporary style with its dark taupe wood-look finish and silver legs. From modern to minimalist, it looks great with a variety of room styles and decor. Meanwhile, the desk boasts plenty of space to work and organize your office so you can buckle down and be productive. From a spacious 60 in. work surface to the side drawers and file drawer, you'll have plenty of space to store paperwork, a computer, lamp, picture frames, and more. This desk is also customizable so you can orient the side shelves on either the right or left side to be compatible with your office layout. This secondary surface offers additional work space with extra adjustable shelves that can be used for a printer, books, and files.