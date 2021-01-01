2 in 1 Laptop Case for Mac Air 13 Inch A1466A1369 No Touch ID20102017 Rubberized Plastic Hard Shell Cover Keyboard Cover Painting

Best Quality Guranteed. WARNING: This MacBook Air 13 inch Case Cover Plastic Hard Shell fits Apple MacBook Air 13 inch Model A1466 / A1369 ONLY (No Touch ID), Not Compatible 2020/2019/2018 New Version A1932 with Retina Display. Please check the model number (AXXXX) at the bottom of your MacBook to determine the compatibility. We would not be held responsible if you purchase the wrong size. This MacBook Air 13.3 inch case cover has a unique cut out design. It allows Full Access to ALL Ports and Features. Snap on Design, Easy to Take it On and Off. This MacBook Air 13 hard shell cover includes a bottom shell, which is vented to allow maximum heat dissipation to avoid overheating. It is Lightweight and Slim, Perfect to use along with a MacBook Sleeve. 4 Rubberized Feet keeps your Mac Air 13 Inch Laptop Notebook Stable and Secure. This Mac Air 13.3 case contains a layer of Rubber Oil Paint for a Smooth Ru