2 IN 1 Foldable 8-Level Height Adjustable Macbook Holder Stand Bracket with Phone Holder for Laptops Tablets-Pink

Specification: Name: Foldable Laptop StandColor: White/Black/Pink/BlueMaterial: ABS+Silica GelBearing Range: =30kg Adjustable Height:8 HeightsRotation: SupportMobile Phone Holder: YesWeight: 560g Size: 270*280*15mm (106.3*110*6 inch) Feature:-Multi-angle adjustment, quick folding. Eight levels of height ( 7-18cm ) adjustable, 360°rotation-The bearing capacity is strengthened, the left and right forces are more even, and the typing does not shake-Hollowing out heat dissipation, with multiple holes, faster heat dissipation-The mobile phone holder can be assembled quickly, with one buckle, the front and rear distance can be adjusted at will, free choice, and the way is changeable-Portable laptop stand, light and stable. easy to use, can be put in a computer bag-High strength and durable, corrosion resistance, easy to clean. Note:-Please allow a bit error due to manual measurement. please make sure you do not mind before you bid.