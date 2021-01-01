2 IN 1 Cordless Electric Air Blower & Suction Handheld Leaf Computer Dust Collector Cleaner Power Tool For Makita 18V Battery 4

2 IN 1 Cordless Electric Air Blower & Suction Handheld Leaf Computer Dust Collector Cleaner Power Tool For Makita 18V BatterySpecification: TypeCordless BlowerColorBlueVoltage88VFBattery Capacity6000mAhAir Volume2.6 m³/minWind Pressure5.4 KPANo-load Speed0-19000 r/minPower1000WFunctionSuction + Air blowingSuitable ForMakita 18V BatteryOptional Pattern: #1: Only Body For Makita Battery#2: With One Battery Kit#3: With Two Batteries Kit#4: Hose Suction Head KitFeatures:- Wireless operation, more secure- With air blowing & dust collecting functions- It comes with the blowpipe & dust bag included- Lightweight and handheld design, easy to carry and operate- High-horsepower copper core motor provides powerful suction and wind- Ergonomic design, non-slip handle, long time use does not hurt hands- The shell is made of fine quality material, which can prevent machine aging. - Blow-suction function is freely controlled, easy to handle any corner of the home.