From omgtac
2-in-1 Compact Dual USB Wall Charger and Car Charger 5V 2.1A Fast Charging AC DC Home/Travel Charger for 7 / 6s / 6 / Plus, Pad, Samsung Galaxy and.
Advertisement
? KINDEN TECHNOLOGY - All-in-1 WALL CHARGER, CAR CHARGER, TRAVEL CHARGER, with foldable plug, compact lightwight design, suitable for home, car and travel. DUAL USB PORTS - support charge 2 devices simultaneously? FREE CASE - comes with a zipper EVA charger case, very handy and practical? COMPATIBILITY - Can charge all USB connection devices. Such as Apple iPhone 7 6 6s 6s plus; iPhon5 5s; iPhone 4s; Samsung Galaxy; LG; iPad; iPod; Kindle; Tablets, Computers etc. You can enjoy refund or perfect replacement without condition in 12 months from the purchase date. Please contact KINDEN first once you have any questions.