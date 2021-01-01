From lions gate home entertainment
2 HP4S8 BK 4 OutdoorIndoor Swivel Home Theater Speakers in Black 4 inch 8 Ohm
Advertisement
Pair HP4S-8 BK 4' Outdoor/indoor swivel home theater speakers in Black Pair of hp4s-8 4 Black 360 watt outdoor/ indoor home theater speakers with swivel bracket. Peak power handling: 360 watts (per pair). RMS Power handling: 120 watts (per pair). I Px44 rated to withstand, rain, wind, etc. Stainless steel grill will not rust. Polypropylene Cone. Rubber Surrounds. 1 aluminum voice coils. 4 woofer. Mylar dome tweeters. 8 oz. Ferrite magnet. High quality spring loaded push terminals. Completely waterproof. Tough ABS construction. Swiveling metal mounting brackets. Removable metal Rustproof grills. Built-in capacitor Crossover network. Frequency response: 80Hz 20kHz. Sensitivity: 90dB @ 1W/ 1m. Impedance: 8 ohms. Dimensions (h*w*d): (8.11 x 5.51 x 4.72 inches) (206*140*120mm). Color: Black (paintable grill)