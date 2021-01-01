Zurn 2-Handle Kitchen Faucet in Chrome, Grey

For demanding commercial environments, you'll appreciate Zurn's AquaSpec deck-mount commercial kitchen faucet. Constructed of a durable, lead-free cast brass body, AquaSpec faucet valves contain a unique, heavy-duty quarter-turn ceramic disc cartridge. The cartridge is so durable, you can expect it to last up to one million cycles. and it's backed by our limited lifetime warranty. The 8 in. center set Z871B1-XL features a 5-3/8 in. swinging or stationary gooseneck spout. It has two vandal-resistant, color-coded 2-1/2 in. metal lever handles, and the set has a polished chrome-plated finish. It comes with a standard 2.2 GPM pressure-compensating aerator. Alternate flow rates are as low as a water-saving 0.5 GPM with pressure-compensating spray or laminar flow outlets and with vandal-resistant and anti-microbial options. Whether you're outfitting a commercial kitchen, a healthcare facility, or any other type of sink, its durability and customizable options make the Z871B1-XL a perfect, long-lasting choice.