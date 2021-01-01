Water Creation 2-Handle Deck Mount Gooseneck Claw Foot Tub Faucet with Porcelain Lever Handles in Oil Rubbed Bronze

Water Creation’s collection of premier vintage claw foot bathtub fillers will transform any bathroom’s decor to the luxury and elegance of yesteryear. The crossroads of timeless design and innovative modern manufacturing processes merge harmoniously to ensure each filler’s finishes and function are as reliable as their unmistakable beauty. Made of 100% brass, the heavy weight of Water Creation’s claw foot bathtub fillers lend credence to the durability and superior craftsmanship that Water Creation is known for. With the understanding that no one customer is alike, Water Creation has gone the extra mile to ensure satisfaction by giving customers the power to customize the handle style of their claw foot bathtub fillers. Simply select the style that meets your preferences and start enjoying world-class tub filler that you had a hand in creating. Color: Oil Rubbed Bronze.