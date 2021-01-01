Golden globe arborvitae accent shrub is ideal for a medium- to large-sized hedge or a border plant. Pyramidal-to-oval growth habit with profuse cone production displays light-green, gold-tipped, fern-like sprays that add a bright touch to your winter landscape. Thrives in areas that receive at least 6 hours of direct sunlight per day, and also grows in part shade for add convenience. Adaptable to dry and moist conditions, and tolerates a wide range of soil types and pH levels for versatile planting options. Requires regular watering to keep soil moist the first year, and once a week after established for healthy plant growth. Zone 3 cold hardiness means it can withstand winter temperatures from -30 to -40-degrees, making it well-suited for cooler climates. Lowe's 2-Gallon Golden Globe Arborvitae Accent Shrub in Pot (L3952) | NURSERY