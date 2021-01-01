Wilsonart 2 ft. x 4 ft. Laminate Sheet in RE-COVER Vapor Strandz with Premium Linearity Finish

Wilsonart's 24 in. x 48 in. RE-COVER Laminate Sheet in Vapor Strandz is a fun and easy way to update an existing flat surface. With a pre-applied industrial strength adhesive back, Wilsonart RE-COVER can transform a project in three easy steps; clean, apply, and trim. Perfect for adding a new look to desk tops, kids' rooms, furniture, cabinet doors, interior doors, stair risers, and walls (with approved substrate). Apply Wilsonart RE-COVER Laminate in both horizontal and vertical applications over existing laminate, melamine, painted or stained wood surfaces, and suitable substrates such as particleboard, medium density fiberboard or cabinet grade plywood. Not approved for installations near a heat source. Color: RE-COVER Vapor Strandz.