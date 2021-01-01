From ashley furniture
2 ft. Crestwood Spruce Tree with Battery Operated Warm White LED Lights, Green
Advertisement
At only 2 ft. tall, the Crestwood Spruce Tree is great for tabletop display or for adding holiday cheer to a child's room or guest room. Trimmed with silver bristle, pine cones, red berries and glitter, this tree is pre-lit with 35 energy-efficient and long lasting warm white LED lights. It features battery operation that allows display options that don't require a nearby electrical socket. Includes timer (6 hours ON/18 hours OFF).