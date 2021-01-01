2 Pack of Durable Kids Headphone with 75dB85dB94dB Volume Limited Mic Kids Friendly with Share Port Children Headphones for School OnEar Kids.

3-LEVEL VOLUME LIMITER FOR HEARING PROTECTION WITH SAFE VOLUME: Adopt exclusive proprietary 3-level volume limiter(75dB/85dB/94dB) to protect vulnerable and sensitive ears of kids while give parents a piece of mind, not having to constantly monitor the volume. It can effectively protect children of different ages from progressive hearing loss in different environments. (75/85dB in quiet places or 94dB in noisy surroundings). Two superior speakers provide crystal clear sound. THE IN-LINE VOLUME CONTROL W/ BUILT IN MIC: Allows hands free talking, let you pick up calls and skip between tracks in playlist without missing a beat. The universal I/N selector is compatible to all types of mobile phones in the market. FOLDABLE AND DURABLE DESIGN: The adjustable headband with memory stainless steel strips gives this headphone some impressive flexibility and durability. 4.9FT/1.5M premium braided nylon fabric audio cable. SHARING JACK: No n