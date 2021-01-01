2 Drawer Steel Night Stand

Features:2 Drawer Chest: Features 2 removable fabric drawers with reinforced baseSmart Storage: Slim, lightweight design fits into small spaces while providing storageFunctional & Versatile: Chest of drawers can be used in multiple rooms throughout the homeColor (Color: Gray): GrayColor (Color: Linen): LinenFrame Material: SteelFrame Material Details: Frame Metal Finish Application: Frame Manufactured Wood Type: Frame Wood Species: Top Material: Top Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Locking: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: Felt Lined Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Dovetail Joints: Doors Included: NoNumber of Doors: Orientation of Doors: Shelving Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Open Shelf/Base: Adjustable Shelves: Upholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstery Fill Material Details: Removable Handle: NoBachelors Chest: NoMirrored: NoLighting Included: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Cable Management: NoFinished Back: YesEU Energy Efficiency Class: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseFloating Shelf: NoIntegrated Tech: NoUSB Port: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: Shagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: YesBuilt-in Outlets: NoSet: NoLicense Product: NoSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ISTA 1A Certified: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BS 5852 Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CPSIA Compliant: YesEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: NoHealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 21.3Overall Width - Side to Side: 17.75Overall Depth - Front to Back: 12Overall Product Weight: 9.68Legs: YesLeg Height - Top to Bottom: Tabletop Thickness: Tabletop Weight Capacity: 21.3Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Drawer Weight Capacity: Shelving: NoShelf Height - Distance Between Shelves: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Shelf Weight Capacity: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededEstimated Time to Set Up: Adult Assembly Required: YesEligible f