2-Drawer Nightstand Side Table Living Room Bedroom Furniture

Blending fashion with function, the minimalist bedside table with a clean-lined top body and 4 mid-century modern legs is a roomy storage solution that strongly built from solid wood for longevity.Boasting an eye-catching blue color scheme, this elegant end table for bedroom and living room will complement most existing decor.Four splayed metal legs are sturdy enough to offer stable support (up to 200 lbs). Two full-sized drawers with front wood handles are convenient to pull in and out, providing extra concealed storage for books, medicines, diaries, phones and other bedside or sofa-side needs. Color: White