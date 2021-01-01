Linea Italia 2 Drawer Mobile Metal Pedestal Filing Cabinet with Lock & Safety Caster Wheels for Under Desk, 20" x 17" x 24", White

File Cabinet Dimensions: 17”W x 20”D x 24”H This metal filing cabinet has a gray body and thermofused laminated wood top with a white finish This mobile cabinet has two deep lockable drawers for files and office supplies. It fits perfectly under your desk and ideal for your home or office This pedestal style filing cabinet comes with caster wheels so you can easily move your file cabinet from under your desk or away from the wall in your office File cabinet comes fully assembled. Install the caster wheels for mobility