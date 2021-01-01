2-Drawer End Table With Removable Middle Shelf

Whether using it as the perfect perch for your morning mug of coffee or as the universal remote-control hub, end tables are a staple in our homes. This end table features a rectangular top and two storage rooms down below that provide a place to put your décor. Its narrow 14" W frame allows it to fit in small spaces in your living room or bedroom, while bun feet ensure this table is charming from tip to toe. Table Base Color: Antique White, Table Top Color: Dark Brown