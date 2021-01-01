2 Drawer Accent Cabinet
Description
Features 1 mesh metal door & 3 mesh metal side panels. Two full extension drawers for ample storage. Hairpin legs make for an industrial feel.Features:Materials : Metal, WoodColors : Light Oak, Sandy BlackOpen and Closed CabinetProduct Type: Accent cabinetDesign: StandardShape: RectangularTop Color: Sandy BlackBase Color: Light OakMirrored Finish: NoBase Material: SteelBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Top Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationGlass Paned: NoLacquered: NoHand Painted: NoWoven Wicker/Rattan: NoTextured: NoDrawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 2Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: YesSafety Stop: NoJoinery Type: Drawer Handle Design: Felt Lined Drawers: Drawer Glide Extension: Drawer Glide Material: Drawer Dividers: Drawer Interior Finish: Ball Bearing Glides: File Drawer Included: NoSilverware Tray Included: NoExterior Shelves: YesNumber of Exterior Shelves: 2Shelf Material: Shelf Material Details: Adjustable Exterior Shelves: NoCabinets Included: YesNumber of Cabinets: 1Number of Doors: 1Number of Interior Shelves: 2Adjustable Interior Shelves: NoDoor Material: Door Material Details: Barn Door: NoCabinet Handle Design: Interior Shelf Material: Interior Shelf Material Details: Clothing Rod Included: NoTotal Number of Shelves: 2Feet/Legs Included: YesFoot/Leg Material: Foot/Leg Material Details: Foot/Leg Design: Removable Legs: Tipover Restraint Device Included: NoCable Management: NoLocking: NoMicrowave Shelf Included: NoStemware Rack Included: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: IndustrialDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary IndustrialMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Spefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesASTM F2057 - 14: YesASTM F3096 - 14 Certified: YesASTM F2057 - 17: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Fire Rated: YesProduct Stability UL Verified: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesASTM F2057 - 19: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: YesLacey Act Compliant: YesCPSC 16 CFR 1500.3(c)(6)(vi): YesCPSIA Compliant: YesCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: YesCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: YesFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: YesLCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: YesReduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesGREENGUARD Certified: YesGREENGUARD Gold Certified: YesGreenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Cont