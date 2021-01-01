From general
2 Dr820 Drum & 3 Tn850 Toner For Brother Mfc-L6750dw Mfc-L6900dw L5700dw L5850dw
Advertisement
Mpn: Does Not Apply Model: Brother Tn850 Color: Black Brand: Unbranded Gtin13: Does Not Apply Type: Compatible Country/Region Of Manufacture: China Compatible Brand: For Brother Compatible Model: Hl-L5000d Hl-L5100dn Hl-L5200dw Hl-L5200dwt Hl-L6200dw Package Qty: 3 Toner Cartridge & 2 Drum Unit Compatible Model 2: Hl-L6200dwt Hl-L6250dw Hl-L6300dw Hl-L6400dw Hl-L6400dwt Page Yield: Toner: 8,000 / Drum: 30,000 Pages At 5% Coverage Compatible Model 3: Dcp-L5500dn Dcp-L5600dn Dcp-L5650dn Compatible Model 4: Mfc-L6750dw Mfc-L6900dw Mfc-L5700dw Mfc-L5850dw Compatible Model 5: Mfc-L5800dw Mfc-L5900dw Mfc-L6700dw Mfc-L6800dw Print Technology: Laser