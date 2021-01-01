INVAL AMERICA LLC 2-Door Smoke Oak Corner Buffet Cabinet

Multi-functional Corner Cabinet/Buffet by Inval finished in a rich "Smoke Oak" laminate. This unit has a modern fine quality appearance, that will inspire your home decor. It features four (4) built in slots for storing bottles horizontally. 2-handy drawers provide extra storage to help you keep tidy and organized. 2-doors conceal a large storage area with 2 shelves, 1 that is height adjustable to accommodate various items. Ample open storage is available on the top of the cabinet which is very convenient for displaying any type of decor. Constructed from manufactured wood laminated on both sides with durable melamine which is stain, heat and scratch resistant. Assembly Required.