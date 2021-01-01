HODEDAH 2-Door Armoire with 2-Drawers in Black

The Hodedah 2-Door Armoire with 2-Drawers is constructed of sturdy, durable, top quality wood. Features a laminated finish in a variety of colors. It has two doors that easily open to a spacious wardrobe. Behind two doors, it is equipped with a hanging garment bar that is the width of closet. The bottom of the closet has two drawers which have metal runners and safety stops that will keep the drawer firmly in place when it is fully opened. Color: Black.