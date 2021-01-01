From kwikset
2 Cyl Deadbolt K3 Satin Nickel
Features adjustable latch and deadbolt to fit all standard door preparations Add to a keyed knob or lever for additional security Lifetime mechanical and finish warranty Featuring SmartKey® Re-key Technology The lock you can re-key yourself in seconds SmartKey cylinders feature a stainless steel side locking bar, racks and pins for increased strength and security Patented side locking bar technology offers improved security by protecting against lock bumping, an attack technique used to defeat conventional pin & tumbler locks, Weight: 2.8 Pounds, Manufacturer: KWIKSET CORPORATION