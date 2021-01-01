IGLOO 3.2 cu. ft. Beverage Dispensing Top Freezer Refrigerator in Stainless Steel, Silver

Keep your foods and beverages at the perfect temperature. This spacious refrigerator-freezer combo keeps snacks and beverages cool - wherever you need them. It also features a chrome water/beverage dispenser in the front. The half-gallon easy-to-clean tank is located in the interior. The roomy inside features two slide-out glass shelves and a freezer compartment, along with 2-liter bottle storage and a can dispenser built into the interior of the door. Operated by a simple dial control, the adjustable thermostat keeps foods at the ideal temperature. Color: Stainless Steel.