2 Channel Stereo Audio Amplifier Receiver Mini HiFi Class D Integrated Amp 20CH for Home Speakers 100W x 2 with Bass and Treble Control TPA3116with.

Best Quality Guranteed. Perfectly suited for your desktop or a smaller space in your home or office, digital amplifier is easy to connect to your audio system with no software to install or settings to change; 100W MAX Power Output X 2(4 ohms, 20 Hz - 20 kHz, 0.04% THD), comes with 24V power supply, can drive 200watts(8 ohm), 300watts(4 ohm) speakers; Simple compact design but practical and powerful; No pop, no audible noise, dead silent when nothing is playing through it; Home small hi-fi integrated amplifier, Sturdy, Lightweight, Aluminum enclosed amp makes it perfect for projects and DIY; Manufacturer-Direct, free lifetime technical support, and 18-month manufacturer's warranty. Feel free to contact us at Customer Service, we will reply to you within 8 hours;