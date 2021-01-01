2 Channel Car Stereo Amplifier 1000W Dual Channel Bridgeable High Power MOSFET Audio Sound Auto Small Speaker Amp Box w Crossover Variable Gain.

1000 WATT POWER: The Pyle Dual Channel Car Amplifier is perfect for your vehicle's sound system. Gives you up to 1000W bridgeable output. Features variable subwoofer crossover, variable gain control and high level low impedance MOLEX input connector SILVER-PLATED RCA PORTS: The RCA ports are silver-plated for eliminating signal loss. The subsonic filter allows low-end interference to be cut so your speakers will always deliver the highest quality audio DISTORTION-FREE: The MOSFET pulse width modulation power supply allows for a clean distortion-free signal to your compact speakers providing you w/ crisp and clear audio for an outstanding music experience THERMAL PROTECTION: To keep both your car and the stereo amp safe, this model is equipped w/ thermal, overload and short circuit protection. Has been specially designed from the bottom up to provide safe and high quality sound in a sturdy form factor SLIM SIZE DESIGN: This