'2 Bulldogs One World' Oil Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas

Features:Arrives ready to hangIncludes a certificate of authenticityMade in the USAProfessionally hand stretchedGallery wrapped in sustainable, non-warping woodProduct Type: PrintPrint Type: Oil Painting PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Additional Materials: WoodColor: Beige/Blue/BrownNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Tori CampisiStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: HorizontalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 2LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: AnimalsAnimals: DogPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Oil PaintingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: 2 Bulldogs One WorldEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Wrapped CanvasDiscoverability: HiddenSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Recycled Content: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 18" W): 12Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 24" W): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 30" W): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 36" W): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 45" W): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 40" H x 60" W): 40Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 12" H x 18" W): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 24" W): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 30" W): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 36" W): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 45" W): 45Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 40" H x 60" W): 60Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 12" H x 18" W, 16" H x 24" W, 20" H x 30" W, 24" H x 36" W, 30" H x 45" W, 40" H x 60" W): 1.5Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 12" H x 18" W): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 16" H x 24" W): 6Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 30" W): 6.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 36" W): 7Overall Product Weight (Size: 30" H x 45" W): 9Overall Product Weight (Size: 40" H x 60" W): 12Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 12" H x 18" W