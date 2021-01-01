RAD Cycle 2-Bike Aluminum Bike Rack

The 2-Bike Aluminum Bike Rack from RAD Cycle combines the utility you need with the lightweight strength and lasting quality of aluminum. The bike rack secures to ceilings and the aluminum top plate protects the ceiling from damage, while holding the bike in place. The base plate allows for a tight fit and stability on any surface. Hook and loop straps are to secure the front wheel to the bike frame to keep the front wheel from swinging off center. The vinyl coated arms securely support the bikes while protecting the paint from damage. Each arm is adjusted independently up and down, allowing for an infinite number of configurations to match whatever style of bike you have.