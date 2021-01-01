From gomadic

2 Amp (10W) Mini Car/Auto DC Charger Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 - Amazingly Small and Powerful 10W Design, Built with Gomadic Brand.

$29.08
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

2 Amp (10W) Mini Car/Auto DC Charger Compatible with Samsung Galaxy.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com