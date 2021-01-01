Newport Brass 2-644 Single Metal Cross Handle for the Aylesbury Jacobean and Sutton Collections Stainless Steel (PVD) Faucet Accessories and Parts

Newport Brass 2-644 Single Metal Cross Handle for the Aylesbury, Jacobean and Sutton Collections Newport Brass Single Metal Cross Handle for the Aylesbury, Jacobean and Sutton Collections NEWPORT BRASS-Flawless Beauty. From Faucet to Finish- With over 20 years of innovation and design success, Newport Brass decorative plumbing and bath products will satisfy your most intimate desire to transform an everyday kitchen or bath into a room of classic beauty and distinction. General Features : Metal Lever Handle Solid Brass Construction For Diverter 1-617, 1-606, & 1-607 Contemporary Styling Finish Features : Available in 25 Beautiful Finishes New Industry Leading Lacquer Finish Process IAPMO Certified and Tested Long Life Finishes - 10 Year Warranty Durable, Color Protected, Scratch Resistant Green, Low VOC, Energy Efficient Finishing Process Innovative Design Features : Timeless Design for Contemporary Styles Clean Designs - No Visible Set Screws on Handles or Trim Plate Handcrafted Quality Features : Solid Non-Corrosive Forged Brass Components Patented Drip-Free Ceramic Valve Hand Polished and Inspected O-Ring Deck Seal Handles for Clean Counter Tops and Easy Installation Certifications and Compliances : AB1953 Low Lead Brass Materials Compliant IAPMO, UPC Certified Handles Stainless Steel (PVD)